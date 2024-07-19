MetisDAO (METIS) Tops One Day Volume of $12.77 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $263.50 million and $12.77 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $46.34 or 0.00072122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00009673 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,298.44 or 1.00072705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000952 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 46.6190004 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $12,646,474.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

