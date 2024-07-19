MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.46.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $76.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

