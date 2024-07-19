MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 131025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 40.61%.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on MetroCity Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.60.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $34,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 625,016 shares in the company, valued at $15,000,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $34,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 625,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Don Leung sold 26,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $746,842.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,055,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,073,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,015 shares of company stock valued at $96,066 and have sold 94,587 shares valued at $2,701,878. 27.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MetroCity Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $998,000. Institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.