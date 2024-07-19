Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 933,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,132,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,764,000 after buying an additional 360,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,847,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $330,169,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $239,174,000 after acquiring an additional 44,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.6 %

MTD stock opened at $1,356.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,429.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,301.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

