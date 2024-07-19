MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.66.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $178,190.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

