MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of MGM Resorts International worth $19,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.76. 508,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711,539. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.66.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

