MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Shares Up 6.6%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 6,894,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 12,454,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

