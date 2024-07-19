Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $114.92 and last traded at $115.00. Approximately 4,655,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 20,877,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.72.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $127.71 billion, a PE ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $804,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $82,597,158.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $804,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $82,597,158.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,730 shares of company stock worth $30,218,549 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

