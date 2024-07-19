Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 4%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $119.80 and last traded at $122.43. Approximately 8,741,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 20,759,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.72.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $783,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $80,483,154.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,730 shares of company stock worth $30,218,549 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $523,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $614,000. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 50,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

