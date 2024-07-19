MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Up to $16.42

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.42, but opened at $17.77. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 251,876 shares traded.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

