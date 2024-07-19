MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Trading Up 2.5%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 11,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 66,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Featured Stories
