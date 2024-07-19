MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.90. 3,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 106,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

