Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.48.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,271,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,261. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

