Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 2,473 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 52.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 255,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 88,072 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Corteva by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 948,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,678,000 after acquiring an additional 121,817 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $283,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Corteva by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 851,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after acquiring an additional 44,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.78. 2,011,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,185. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.