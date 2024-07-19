Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 140,610 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,610 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of AES worth $15,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of AES by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $17.19. 1,550,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,105,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.08.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

