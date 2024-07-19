Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 56,764 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,764 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Bath & Body Works worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE BBWI traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $37.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,176. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

