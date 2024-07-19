Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 64,284 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,954 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,284 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $14,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,279 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $179,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,789,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $24,404,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 7,599,210 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $219,465,000 after acquiring an additional 460,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Barclays raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,224,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

