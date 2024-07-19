Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 14,743 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $56,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,303,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,075,000 after buying an additional 546,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $467.35. 145,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $500.43 and a 200 day moving average of $520.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.63.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

