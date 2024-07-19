Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 43,580 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,580 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of NRG Energy worth $17,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,816,000 after buying an additional 136,968 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 486.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,688,000 after buying an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 357,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,489,000 after buying an additional 172,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.45. 1,354,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,592,351. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.90. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $87.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG Energy

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.