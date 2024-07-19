Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 98,298 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,298 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $49,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.23.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.52. 1,232,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,272. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $74.15.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.