Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,773 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $46,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,612 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 48,552 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,643. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.