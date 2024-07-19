Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $21.64 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of J. M. Smucker worth $21,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,441,000 after purchasing an additional 202,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $157,077,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21,858.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,027,000 after purchasing an additional 677,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.43. 137,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.15. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $153.94. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 59.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

