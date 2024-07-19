Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $35.73 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 415,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 56,091 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $35,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,919,000 after acquiring an additional 344,377 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,980,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,286,000 after acquiring an additional 87,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,360,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,355,000 after acquiring an additional 280,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,455,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,823,000 after acquiring an additional 52,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $96.15. The stock had a trading volume of 326,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.11. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

