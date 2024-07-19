Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $39.46 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,061 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $39,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 257,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,105,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 68.1% in the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 86.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.14. 258,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,087. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average of $113.70.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.