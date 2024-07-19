Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $41.67 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,486,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,409 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of PG&E worth $41,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,612,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,093,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,198,000 after buying an additional 7,681,566 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 534.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,314,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,289 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 4,669,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $17.92. 4,049,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,482,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.08.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

