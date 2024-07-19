Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $52.46 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,824 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of TE Connectivity worth $52,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 326,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $6,053,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL traded down $4.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.04. 880,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,297. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.