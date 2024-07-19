Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $54.71 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,582 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Sysco worth $54,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.75. 540,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,773. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.16. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

