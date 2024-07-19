Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,013 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Lamb Weston worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.5% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LW traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 419,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,910. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.61 and a one year high of $117.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.33.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

