Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 14,708 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $22,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,163,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,396,000 after buying an additional 33,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,715.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 175,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after buying an additional 165,528 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 283.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 17,156 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $1,418,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.34. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $51,032.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,078 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

