Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 15,643 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $21,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Celanese by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,907,000 after purchasing an additional 468,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,031,776,000 after purchasing an additional 354,367 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Celanese by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,567,000 after purchasing an additional 329,740 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Celanese by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,325,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,758 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Celanese by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.54. The stock had a trading volume of 332,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,610. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $110.76 and a 52 week high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

