Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 24,317 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,317 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Enphase Energy worth $19,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after buying an additional 4,078,723 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,425,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,068,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3,396.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,711,000 after purchasing an additional 255,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,846,000 after purchasing an additional 192,854 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.22. 1,108,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,101,030. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.81. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $182.26. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.74.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,526 shares of company stock worth $43,139,775. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

