Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 138.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 135,532 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $51,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $1,023,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 111.6% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 120,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 699,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,490,000 after buying an additional 465,472 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ODFL traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.89. 312,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.69. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.