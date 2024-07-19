Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of ANSYS worth $40,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,329,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $145,144,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 220,200 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $53,647,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,161,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,687,244,000 after acquiring an additional 132,206 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $315.19. The company had a trading volume of 132,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,342. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.30 and its 200-day moving average is $332.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

