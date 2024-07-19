Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,062 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of AMETEK worth $49,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AME traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.07. 154,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,119. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

