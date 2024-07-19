Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $19,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares in the company, valued at $66,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $270.99. 83,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,227. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $249.84 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.65.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

