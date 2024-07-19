Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $43,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Gartner by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $13,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $460.18. The stock had a trading volume of 58,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.40. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $486.54.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

