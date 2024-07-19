Mizuho Trims Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Target Price to $34.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CFLT has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.85.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.91. Confluent has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. Research analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,369. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $2,112,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

