Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) vs. Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) and Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Hang Lung Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Mobile Infrastructure alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Infrastructure $30.27 million 3.20 -$25.12 million N/A N/A Hang Lung Properties $1.32 billion 3.08 $507.07 million N/A N/A

Hang Lung Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Mobile Infrastructure.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Lung Properties has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hang Lung Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Hang Lung Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Infrastructure N/A -2.18% -1.04% Hang Lung Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mobile Infrastructure and Hang Lung Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Hang Lung Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Mobile Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

About Hang Lung Properties

(Get Free Report)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes shopping malls, office premises, residential, retail, serviced apartment, hotel, and car parking properties, as well as industrial premises. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management, project management, car park management, and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.