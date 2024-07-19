Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.44.

Shares of MBLY opened at $26.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of -125.90, a PEG ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. Analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,567,000. Country Club Bank raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 120,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 107,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 39,918 shares during the period. M&G Plc raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,350,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,826,000 after acquiring an additional 110,032 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

