Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.06 and last traded at C$2.10. 63,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 29,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

Mogo Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.51. The company has a market cap of C$51.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.51.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

