Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 137,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 447,475 shares.The stock last traded at $289.78 and had previously closed at $287.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.20.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.59 and its 200-day moving average is $356.35.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 72.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 105,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.1% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.