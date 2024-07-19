Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $37,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total value of $9,281,286.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,311,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total value of $9,281,286.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,311,135.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total value of $2,149,811.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 877,736 shares in the company, valued at $706,200,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,310 shares of company stock worth $63,163,317. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR traded down $30.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $812.90. 193,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,252. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $891.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 96.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $790.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $709.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.