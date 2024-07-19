Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MNST. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.48.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNST

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $273,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 212.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.5% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.