Moonriver Price Up 19.5% This Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for $11.31 or 0.00016974 BTC on exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $102.36 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,433,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,049,657 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

