Morgan Stanley Downgrades CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to Equal Weight

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 159,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 120,085 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $1,625,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 837.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 210,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 187,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $1,109,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

