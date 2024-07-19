Morgan Stanley Increases Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target to $69.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.3 %

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,890. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

About Liberty Broadband

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,349,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,768,000 after buying an additional 160,460 shares in the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $49,570,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $1,308,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,551.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 62,914 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.