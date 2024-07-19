Morgan Stanley Increases Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target to $69.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.3 %
Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,890. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.01.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
