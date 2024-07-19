Morgan Stanley Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $60.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.17.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

JACK stock opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.91.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 800 shares of company stock worth $41,514 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 76,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

