M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Increased to $174.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.91.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,811. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.25 and a 200-day moving average of $143.53.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,914.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,914.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $1,963,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,915 shares of company stock valued at $14,497,759 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.