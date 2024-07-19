Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) were down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.51. 1,087,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,764,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 7.8 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
