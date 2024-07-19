Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 0.2 %

MUR stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $36.95 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 3,904.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,692 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 90.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,092,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,050,000 after acquiring an additional 518,904 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,349,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,988,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,132,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,746,000 after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

